Terence Lewis Joins Coastal States Bank As Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker

"Terence is a great addition to our growing team at CSB," said Gary Dowell, CSB's Atlanta Regional President. "His deep commitment to our local community, combined with his extensive expertise in helping businesses thrive through tailored banking solutions will be instrumental in the success of our clients. Terrence's commitment to relationship banking is a natural fit with CSB."

Terence is active in the Atlanta community, serving as an advisory board member for Frontline Response. He is a graduate of Georgia State University, the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, and Leadership Georgia.

About the Company

Coastal States Bank builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort), Savannah, and the Atlanta Metropolitan market, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, Correspondent Marine, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. At present, CSB has approximately $2.1 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO ).

