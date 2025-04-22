Nanodrops Names Daria Lemann-Blumenthal As CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lemann-Blumenthal is the co-founder and former CEO of BELKIN Vision, which developed the Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) to make glaucoma laser treatment accessible, effective, and efficient. BELKIN Vision was acquired by Alcon in July for a total of $466 million, including upfront consideration and sales-based milestones.

"NanoDrops is developing the most novel minimally-invasive vision correction technology for presbyopia and myopia by combining laser tech and nanoparticles, providing patients with greater control over their visual acuity," she said. "NanoDrops has a solid technological and medical foundation, and I'm excited to take the company to the next level of clinical studies and industry engagement."

Lemann-Blumenthal, who has two decades of experience in the ophthalmology industry and holds an LL.B. and executive MBA, will be joining NanoDrops co-founder and chief medical officer Prof. David Smadja, MD , on the leadership team. Her business experience complements Smadja's medical expertise as chair of the Innovation Committee of the International Society of Refractive Surgery, president of the Israeli Society of Refractive Surgery, and associate professor of ophthalmology at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"Daria has precisely the business acumen and ophthalmic industry experience we need to lead NanoDrops through its next stage of growth as we approach human clinical trials and lay the groundwork for going to market," said Smadja.

Chairman of the board Assaf Barnea , managing partner of Sanara Capital and lead investor in NanoDrops, said: "Daria's business development background will propel the company forward as a model of how bio-convergence can improve patient care."

Assoc. Prof. Arthur Cummings, MD , chairman of NanoDrop's medical advisory board, said: "We are delighted to welcome Daria Lemann-Blumenthal as chief executive officer. Daria's exceptional leadership and proven ability to drive strategic growth were demonstrated in her recent success, culminating in a high-value acquisition. We are confident that her insight, energy, and track record of execution will position NanoDrops for a similarly strong trajectory – and potentially a similar strategic outcome. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our team and its future."

NanoDrops' corneal imprint procedure is activated by a unique nanoparticle filling, ensuring a minimally invasive and reversible procedure, allowing patients to customize their visual acuity as their vision needs evolve. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Israel.



