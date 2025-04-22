403
Putin, South African President Discuss Ties, Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions with his South African peer, Cyril Ramaphosa, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as reported by the Kremlin's press office.
The Kremlin outlined that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, economic development, and investment.
This took place during a phone conversation on Monday.
“In view of the willingness to contribute in the search for ways to peacefully resolve the Ukraine crisis displayed by the South African side, Vladimir Putin outlined Russia’s principled stance regarding the necessity to eliminate the root causes behind the conflict and ensure Russia’s security interests are respected,” the statement read.
Despite external pressure to criticize Moscow, South Africa has maintained a neutral position regarding the Ukraine conflict.
The country also enjoys strong relations with Russia, with Ramaphosa recently referring to Moscow as a “valued” partner and a “friend.”
