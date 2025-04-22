Kulicke & Soffa Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call For 8:00 AM ET, May 7Th, 2025

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC ) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, today announced that a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's second fiscal quarter 2025 financial results and its business outlook, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:00 am ET.

The Company will issue its second fiscal quarter 2025 financial results in the evening of Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at approximately 4:00 pm ET.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast and replay of the webcast will also be available at kns.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through May 14, 2025, by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13750874.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke and Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations

P: +1-215-784-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

