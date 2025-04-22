Apricus Generation Expands Team With Veteran Renewable Energy Finance Leaders

Two New Appointments to Supercharge Apricus Generation's Growth as a National Solar and Storage Development Platform

MIAMI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Generation , a rapidly growing holding company focused on building a national distributed solar and battery development and Independent Power Producer (IPP) platform, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the addition of two seasoned industry leaders: Nat Eng as Chief Financial Officer and Steve Varady as Senior Vice President, Project Finance.

These strategic hires bring decades of combined experience in clean energy finance and project structuring to Apricus Generation, strengthening the company's ability to scale development, streamline transactions, and accelerate the deployment of solar and battery storage projects nationwide.

"We're excited to welcome Nat and Steve to the Apricus leadership team," said Gautam Chandra, Executive Chair and co-founder of Apricus Generation. "Their experience and financial insight are a perfect fit for our mission and model. As we grow our distributed solar and battery storage platform, their leadership will be critical in helping us deliver value to our development partners and scale clean energy infrastructure across the country."

Nat Eng joins Apricus Generation as Chief Financial Officer with over 20 years of expertise in finance and accounting with a focus on renewable energy. Previously a partner at Novogradac & Company LLP, Nat advised leading developers, sponsors, and investors on tax equity structuring, GAAP advisory, and complex financing transactions. He began his career at PwC and holds a degree from Penn State University.

Steve Varady joins as Senior Vice President, Project Finance. A recognized leader in renewable energy transaction structuring, Steve brings 16 years of experience advising clients on financial modeling, tax credit optimization, and capital strategy. He most recently served as Senior Vice President at Energetic Capital and spent over a decade at Novogradac & Company LLP as a Principal. He holds degrees in finance and accounting from California State University, Chico.

"What drew me to Apricus Generation is the strength of its leadership team and focus on execution. Having worked with Gautam and Ravi on one of my first tax equity transactions and in varying capacities over the years, I know from personal experience that they truly understand the needs of developers and investors. Apricus isn't their first time pairing capital with seasoned execution to create value. Their track record of creating successful businesses speaks for itself, and I'm excited to help scale this new platform and accelerate the deployment of distributed clean energy nationwide," said Nat Eng, CFO of Apricus Generation.

Apricus Generation, Inc. is a holding company designed to build a national distributed solar and battery development platform and Independent Power Producer (IPP). Apricus Generation's platform enables consumers and businesses to participate in the energy transition by providing developers with management expertise and capital to advance their project pipeline to generation. The company brings together the founders' decades-long proven track record in clean energy development and investment. For more information, visit:

