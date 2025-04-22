Pyramid Global Hospitality Welcomes Nandanie Persaud-Veeren As Senior Director Of Business Development For PYRAMIDWORKS

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality is proud to announce the addition of Nandanie Persaud-Veeren to its PYRAMIDWORKS division as Senior Director of Business Development. In this critical leadership role, Nandanie will lead strategic growth initiatives and support business development across the corporate workplace sector.

With over two decades of experience in office and facilities management, Nandanie brings deep operational insight and leadership acumen to her new role. Most recently, she served as Senior Manager of Workplace Experience at CBRE, where she oversaw over 100 staff across 21 locations for a major professional services client, managing over 1.5 million square feet of space and a $17 million annual budget. Her focus on enhancing employee experience, operational efficiency, and team collaboration positions her as a valuable asset to PYRAMIDWORKS' mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nandanie Persaud-Veeren to the PYRAMIDWORKS team. Her depth of experience in workplace and facilities management, along with a proven record of leadership and operational excellence, brings tremendous value to our organization," said Ellen Sinclair, Executive Vice President of PYRAMIDWORKS. "Nandanie's ability to lead high-performing teams across complex environments aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class service and innovative solutions to our clients. We look forward to the incredible impact she will make."

Prior to CBRE, Nandanie held key leadership roles at Ernst & Young, where she managed multiple office locations and teams, supporting workplace innovation and emergency preparedness. Her earlier career in law firm operations further honed her expertise in team building, vendor management, and client service excellence.

PYRAMIDWORKS is the newest division of Pyramid Global Hospitality – a leading third-party management company operating more than 240 hotels and resorts around the world – bringing more than three decades of experience in managing training facilities, corporate campuses and multiple office space projects with iconic brands such as JetBlue, Paramount Pictures, Verizon, Deloitte and Whirlpool.

PYRAMIDWORKS provides customized solutions to enhance the workplace and company culture. For more information on how PYRAMIDWORKS can transform your workplace, visit pyramidglobal/pyramidworks .

About PYRAMIDWORKS

PYRAMIDWORKS, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, specializes in providing comprehensive workplace services and solutions aimed at fostering an exceptional office culture. Drawing on Pyramid Global Hospitality's extensive experience in hotel and property management, PYRAMIDWORKS brings the ethos of hospitality to corporate settings for some of the world's leading companies, including JetBlue, Whirlpool, and Verizon. Services encompass property management, cultural programming, tech support, corporate management training, F&B services, and more. For further details, visit pyramidglobal/pyramidworks .

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading third-party hospitality management company, is the powerhouse brand behind an inspired collection of forward-thinking professionals providing powerful solutions to some of the world's best hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, the organization's global portfolio now spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, with offices in Boston; The Woodlands (Texas); Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit .

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY

[email protected]

SOURCE PYRAMIDWORKS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED