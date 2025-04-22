New Cookbook Shares Nearly A Decade Of The Best Recipes From Charleston's Favorite Cafés

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When we met in DC, we dreamed of a café that provided a respite from our fast-paced, fast-food, fast-life obsessed culture," said Cameron Neal, co-owner of Harbinger and Harken. "We designed and created each café to be a safe, welcoming, and cozy environment where anyone can enjoy our sweet treats, savory bites, and craft coffees. Now we can share a little piece of our passion with the world from one of the country's most beautiful cities and where we call home, Charleston."

Gilchrist is the team's chef de cuisine and the mastermind behind the company's unique recipes and thoughtful ingredients. Many recipes are derived from Gilchrist's childhood favorites and memories, with delightful nostalgic stories, as told in Gilchrist's dry, quick-witted voice. If readers haven't had the chance to visit one of the cafés, they can expect recipes that combine unexpected ingredients, vibrant flavors, and savory delights. The cookbook also boasts salads, sandwiches, lattes, cookies, and other homemade favorites, such as their popular dressings, toppings, and frostings.

"This cookbook is so much more than just a cookbook; it was a love letter to our cafés and the recipes that our customers have come to know and love," said Greer Gilchrist, co-owner of Harbinger and Harken. "I relived some of my favorite memories in the kitchen and the adventurous moments Cameron and I have been through while building these spots."

Two fan favorites are the Best Friend cookie, the team's version of a traditional chocolate chip cookie, and the Great Dane, a whimsical play on traditional coffee cake that wildly adds a layer of avocado cream cheese filling, making it moist and decadent.

The two cafés are located in downtown historic Charleston, SC, and have quickly gained a national following. Both The Harbinger and Harken are on most 'best café' lists written about Charleston, and pre-orders for the book have come from all over the country, illustrating that this cookbook and these cafés are more than just a Lowcountry favorite but also the national sweethearts of café delicacies.

ABOUT H ARBINGER AND HARKEN CAFÉS

Founded in 2017 and 2019 by co-owners Greer Gilchrist and Cameron Neal, The Harbinger and Harken cafés are cornerstones in the Charleston, S.C., historic downtown community. The cafés are gathering spots for locals and visitors alike, known for their welcoming, warm environments coupled with popular homemade baked goods and one-of-a-kind delicious drinks. The Harbinger Café and Bakery is located at 1107 King Street, while Harken Café & Baker resides in an old home at 62 Queen Street in the historic center of Charleston. Follow both of these Charleston favorites on Instagram @theharbingercafe and @harkencafe .

