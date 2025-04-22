Gohappy Announces Happiest Frontline Employees Certification For Exceptional Workforce Engagement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Happiest Frontline Employees certification is awarded to organizations achieving at least a 75% favorable engagement score on their most recent goHappy Employee Engagement Survey. Organizations earning this badge demonstrate their commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, motivated, and proud of their organization.

The inaugural recipients of the Happiest Frontline Employees certification are: Family Express, ACAC Fitness & Wellness, Mainsail Lodging and Development, Pollo Tropical, Mac Haik Restaurant Group, Call Your Mother Deli, Biscuitville, Pita Jungle, Villa Restaurant Group, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, City Barbeque, and A&K Railroad.

"Frontline workers are the backbone of so many businesses, yet they are often overlooked when it comes to engagement strategies," said Shawn Boyer, goHappy's Founder and CEO. "We created the Happiest Frontline Employees certification to celebrate companies that lead by prioritizing their frontline workforce. These organizations set the standard by creating environments where employees thrive, and their businesses flourish as a result."

According to goHappy's recent State of the Frontline Worker Report , employers with engagement scores above 75% experienced turnover rates 14% lower than the industry average. This achievement goes beyond recognizing a people-first culture. It serves as a powerful reminder that prioritizing frontline employee engagement isn't just the right thing to do, it's a smart business strategy that delivers measurable results.

