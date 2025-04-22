Rheem® Family Of Brands Launches 2024 Sustainability Progress Report

Marking 100 Years of Innovation, Rheem Showcases Global Advancements in Sustainability

ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem ®, the Atlanta-based manufacturer of water heating and HVAC/R products, released its 2024 Sustainability Progress Report on Earth Day. In its sixth annual report, the global manufacturer highlights its steadfast sustainable practices and achievements through its program, A Greater Degree of GoodTM .

Designing Intelligent Sustainable Products

Rheem set an ambitious goal for 2025, to launch a new range of HVAC/R and water heating products that will slash greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 50% compared to its 2019 lineup. In accordance with this commitment, the company introduced a new series of air and water heat pump products for both residential and commercial markets, with key models achieving reductions of up to 87%.

"We are committed to innovating with intent, engineering solutions that prioritize performance and sustainability. With 100 years of experience and counting, we take pride in achieving our sustainable product goal with this collection of market-leading and high-efficiency products," said Chee Wee Gan, senior vice president, strategy & sustainability, Rheem.

Advancing Zero Waste Initiatives and Minimizing Carbon Footprint

Notably, this year, Rheem is proud to share that every manufacturing site included in its initial 2019 Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) program has officially achieved ZWTL status-meaning each facility now diverts at least 90% of nonhazardous solid waste away from landfills, incineration, and waste-to-energy operations.

The company's commitment to resource conservation is documented as far back as 1940, when an internal newsletter, the Rheeminder, highlighted the importance of reusing factory materials. This early emphasis on resource efficiency demonstrates that Zero Waste principles are at the core of Rheem's philosophy.

Additionally, Rheem aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in its worldwide manufacturing operations by 2025. The company is making substantial strides and is on track to meet this objective by the end of the year.

Training the Trade on Sustainability

Rheem set an ambitious goal to educate 250,000 plumbers, contractors, and key influencers on sustainable practices by 2025. As of this year, Rheem has trained more than 600,000 professionals in the industry, more than doubling its training target.

In 2024, Rheem furthered its commitment by inaugurating a cutting-edge Innovation Learning Center (ILC) in Saudi Arabia, focusing on sustainable products to meet the growing demand for cooling technology in the region. ILCs are global state-of-the-art training facilities where professionals receive hands-on education, tailored to their regional needs. To date, Rheem has expanded its network to 27 ILCs worldwide, fueling ongoing progress and a pursuit of excellence.

Rheem is also commemorating its 100th anniversary in 2025, underscoring its dedication to environmental stewardship and leadership in sustainability. To learn more about the environmentally focused programs Rheem has proactively implemented across North America and abroad, view this year's Sustainability Progress Report at .

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future for heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products and solutions. Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Nordyne®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBCTM, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, and MHGTM, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

