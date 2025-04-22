Zynex Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI ), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Zynex management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.
Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Time: 4:15 PM Eastern Time (2:15 PM Mountain Time)
U.S. & Canada dial-in number: 800-836-8184
International number: 646-357-8785
Webcast: 1Q25 Webcast Link
The Company will also provide a link at for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: .
Investor Relations Contact:
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+561 489 5315
