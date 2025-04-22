Gannet Biochem Welcomes Dr. Harry Rathore As Board Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Rathore brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and CDMOs to Gannet BioChem. He also serves as a Board Member and Strategic Advisor for Ascensus Specialties and VanDeMark, Inc. Previously, Mr. Rathore was President and CEO of Callery Inc. and held executive roles at Lonza AG, Alcami, and Borregaard Synthesis. He also founded PolyOrganix, Inc., a specialty pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals company. Mr. Rathore holds a Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry from Oregon State University in addition to a M.Sc. and B.Sc. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Banaras Hindu University.

"With a strong background building and advising businesses in the specialty chemical and pharmaceutical industries, Harry will provide valuable insight and guidance to enable Gannet BioChem's growth and innovation," said Nick Shackley, CEO, Gannet Biochem. "I look forward to working closely with Harry as we execute our strategic growth plan in support of therapeutics globally."

On his appointment to Gannet BioChem's Board of Directors, Mr. Rathore commented, "I'm honored to join the Board of Directors at Gannet BioChem during such a pivotal time in the company's growth. With a proven track record spanning 30 years, Gannet's specialized capabilities in PEG reagents, bioconjugation and GMP manufacturing are essential to advancing the next generation of biopharmaceuticals."

About Gannet BioChem

With over 30 years of expertise, Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO specializing in the development, scaling, and manufacturing of polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents-essential components in advanced biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Operating from a state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. FDA-inspected facility in Huntsville, Alabama, Gannet BioChem delivers end-to-end GMP production, supporting clinical and commercial therapeutics. With a highly experienced team, flexible production capabilities, and a commitment to quality, Gannet BioChem provides reliable, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit AmpersandCapital or follow us on LinkedIn .

