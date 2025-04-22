Ivans Index Q1 2025 Results Released

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Average premium renewal rates for all major commercial lines of business except Workers' Compensation remain up year over year; nearly all rates down quarter over quarter

Milwaukee, WI., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans ® today announced the results for Q1 2025 Ivans IndexTM, the insurance industry's premium renewal rate index. The first quarter results of 2025 showed premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business except Workers' Compensation are up year over year. Q1 2025 experienced a decrease in average premium renewal rate change across nearly all major commercial lines compared to Q4 2024, with the exception of Umbrella, which increased.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q1 2025 highlights include:



Commercial Auto: Q1 2025 average premium renewal rate decreased from last quarter, averaging 9.24% compared to Q4 2024's average premium renewal rate of 9.82%. The quarter reached its highest premium renewal rate change in February, averaging 9.53% and ended with its lowest rate of 8.78% in March.

BOP : BOP premium renewal rate decreased in Q1 2025 with an average of 8.56% versus 9.09% in Q4 2024. The quarter began with its highest rate change in January, averaging 9.02%, and reached its lowest rate in March, averaging 8.19%.

General Liability: First quarter 2025 premium renewal rate experienced a slight decrease compared to Q4 2024, averaging 3.95% versus 3.98%. The quarter began with the highest rate change in January, averaging 4.19%, and ended with its lowest rate in March, averaging 3.71%.

Commercial Property: Premium renewal rate for Commercial Property averaged 8.57% in Q1 2025, with a quarter high in January at 9.74% and a low in March at 7.63%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased significantly from 11.11% in Q4 2024.

Umbrella: Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced an increase during Q1 2025 at 9.26% versus 8.76% in Q4 2024. The quarter began with the highest rate change in January, averaging 9.47%, and reached its lowest rate in February, averaging 9.03%. Workers' Compensation: Workers' Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.51% in Q1 2025, down slightly from Q4 2024 at -1.47%. The quarter started with its highest premium renewal rate change, averaging -1.44% in January and reaching its lowest rate of -1.55% in February.

“While we saw quarterly premium renewal rates for nearly all major commercial lines decrease during the first quarter, there's still pressure on many lines of business due to the challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Kathy Hrach, senior vice president of Product Management, Ivans.“The current administration is beginning to make new economic and global policies that are sure to have an impact on our industry, and we expect to see the effects of these decisions reflected through the Ivans Index in the coming months.”

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 600 insurers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com .

Download the complete Q1 Ivans Index report.

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Ivans 678-438-5093