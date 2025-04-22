Paytronix Celebrates 10Th Client Conference, PX|NXT With Leading Brands In Hospitality Guest Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer conference will feature presentations from leading brands in guest engagement, including Coen Markets, Caribou Coffee, Cava, Walk-On Sports Bistro and many more

NEWTON, Mass. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access Group company and leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores , will host their premier guest engagement event next week, as Paytronix clients gather in Nashville for PX|NXT '25 . Hospitality leaders will come together once again to share their experiences and learn from the industry's visionaries as they jam with Paytronix in Music City, at the Loews Nashville Hotel, from April 29th to May 1st.









PX|NXT will feature lively presentations, interactive sessions, and signature social events, focused on building community and educating attendees on innovative guest engagement strategies, from loyalty and online ordering programs to reservation systems, kiosks, and messaging. Over three days, Paytronix will offer an opportunity to learn new revenue generating techniques and master the use of Paytronix's solutions.

Paytronix was acquired by UK-based The Access Group in October of last year, and PNX|NXT will be an opportunity for attendees to learn how new solutions and integrations from Access will help them take their guest engagement strategies to the next level.

“We're going even bigger for the 10th anniversary, bringing our customers together and building connections and deeper industry relationships because we learn the most from each other. PX|NXT has a tremendous lineup of customers and experts speaking and sharing their first-hand experiences,” said Pamela Robertson, CMO at Paytronix.“This year's sessions will explore how new technologies in mobile, AI and digital engagement are not only taking guest experiences to new levels, but when done right -- they're also driving efficiencies and powering growth.”

PX|NXT Speakers Present Game-Changing Experiences & Strategies

Paytronix assembled a powerful lineup of experts to speak in 2025, with thought-provoking, high-energy sessions centered around upcoming products, theory and case studies around guest engagement strategy. This year's speaking lineup is full of leaders who have driven loyalty and embraced innovation for some of the industry's leading brands.

In addition to Paytronix and customer speakers, this year's keynotesinclude:



Liz Seelye , CEO and brand wayfinder of StarryEyed Strategy – who has proven why brand purpose matters and how restaurants can leverage it to lead their categories. For 20 years, Liz has helped brands, big and global (Starbucks, Cinnabon, Chick-fil-A, CAVA, FAT Brands), small and local (Legacy Pie Co., Pancho & Lefty's, The Post) find their North Stars to move their businesses forward fast.

Gerry O'Brion , author and featured speaker on translating big brand strategies into knowledge that any business can use to win in the marketplace. Gerry shares experiences from leading marketing for top brands with Procter & Gamble, Coors Brewing Company, Quiznos restaurant chain and most recently, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.



Executives from top restaurant and convenience store brands will share their restaurant tech strategies for guest engagement, loyalty, ordering, mobile and more. Read the full list of featured speakers online, including but not limited to:



Erin Newkirk, CMO, Caribou Coffee

Eric Rush, Director of Marketing, Tri Star Energy

Jeff Lee, Director of IT & Operations, SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza

Jimmy VanValkenburg, Head of Digital Marketing & Loyalty, PDQ Chicken Olga Lopategui, Founder & Principal Consultant, Restaurant Loyalty Specialists



For more information, including FAQs and video highlights from last year's event, visit .

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit .

