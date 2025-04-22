Oncologists Invited To RSVP For The 13Th Annual Giants Of Cancer Care Awards Ceremony Honoring Oncology Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRANBURY, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive invites physicians and oncology professionals to attend the 13th Annual Giants of Cancer CareAwards Ceremony, an evening dedicated to celebrating visionary achievements in oncology. The prestigious event will be held Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CDT at the iconic Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois.

Physician attendees are warmly welcomed to join the oncology community in honoring more than 13 distinguished cancer care innovators whose work has made a lasting impact on clinical practice and patient outcomes. Business attire is requested for the evening.

"Each year, the Giants of Cancer Care program shines a spotlight on the trailblazers whose work is transforming oncology," said Robert Goldsmith, senior vice president of oncology business development at MJH Life Sciences. "These individuals have not only shaped the science of cancer care but have also touched the lives of countless patients. We are honored to recognize their extraordinary contributions and invite the entire oncology community to join us in this celebration."

Founded as a part of MJH Life Sciences' mission to improve patient care globally, the Giants of Cancer Care program has grown into one of the most respected recognitions in the oncology field. The awards acknowledge physicians and researchers whose dedication, discoveries and leadership continue to advance cancer treatment and care.

The selection committee, chaired by Yelena Janjigian, M.D., chief of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, includes over 100 of the most respected oncologists and researchers worldwide. Their collective expertise ensures the honorees represent excellence across a spectrum of cancer specialties, from clinical practice to translational research.

The event will be an unforgettable evening of inspiration, networking and recognition, set against the backdrop of the Adler Planetarium, which overlooks the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan.

