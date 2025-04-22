Wingwomen Launches Conflict Of Interest Initiative To Protect Innovation And Integrity In Femtech

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wingwomen, a leading innovator reimagining maternal, neonatal, and reproductive healthcare, today announced the launch of a Conflict of Interest Disclosure Initiative. This proactive step is designed to safeguard intellectual property, ensure ethical partnerships, and uphold the company's mission of fostering trustworthy, values-driven innovation.“At Wingwomen, we are committed to creating a space where every team and organization can thrive without the concerns of misinformation or intellectual property theft,” said Adonica Shaw, Founder and CEO of Wingwomen.“After discovering several previously undisclosed conflicts of interest that contributed to missed opportunities and significant financial losses, we knew it was time to take a clear, proactive stance. This initiative protects our work, respects the innovations of other entrepreneurs, and reinforces our vision for a more transparent, collaborative, and trustworthy femtech ecosystem.”As part of the initiative, Wingwomen will maintain a list of organizations where existing or past affiliations may present a real or perceived conflict of interest for potential employees, contractors, investors, or advisors. This effort protects not only Wingwomen's proprietary work, but also the contributions of other companies innovating in this space.Why This MattersThe Conflict of Interest Disclosure Initiative has been created to:1. Safeguard proprietary technologies, ideas, and strategies developed by Wingwomen and its contributors.2. Prevent unintentional disclosure or cross-contamination of confidential information.3. Respect and protect the investments and intellectual property of other femtech and healthtech innovators.4. Maintain a transparent and fair innovation ecosystem that honors clean boundaries and fosters healthy competition.Commitment to Apolitical InnovationWingwomen operates as a non-partisan, apolitical organization. The company does not accept funding or operational support from political parties, PACs, government officials in a political capacity, or lobbyist organizations. Its work is grounded in health equity, science, and technology-not in politics.“We want our collaborators to engage with us because of our impact, values, and vision-not because of ideological alignment,” said Adonica Shaw.“Innovation should be rooted in shared goals, not political agendas.”Competitive and Conflicting EntitiesTo preserve the integrity of the innovation process, Wingwomen has identified a list of organizations-including maternal health startups, medical device companies, consulting firms, accelerators, and investment groups-whose strategic overlap may pose conflicts of interest. Prospective partners or team members must disclose any recent (past 3 years) involvement with these entities.Policy Enforcement and ReportingAll employment, advisory, consultative, and partnership candidates are required to disclose relevant affiliations prior to engagement. Failure to do so may result in disqualification, termination, or legal action. A confidential reporting system is also available for those who suspect undeclared conflicts.“This policy is about creating clarity and mutual respect,” said Adonica Shaw.“By protecting everyone's work-including our own-we're helping build a stronger, more trustworthy ecosystem where innovation can thrive.”About WingwomenWingwomen is a mission-driven company focused on redefining maternal and reproductive healthcare through technology, design, and equity. With a commitment to ethical innovation and collaborative progress, Wingwomen is setting a new standard for integrity in femtech.To learn more about the Conflict of Interest Disclosure Initiative or to report a concern, visit

