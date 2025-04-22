Immigration Law Attorney Susanne Heubel Of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Susanne Heubel is Senior Counsel with the law firm Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. She was born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and after living in Montclair, NJ for a few years as a child with her family, first studied law in the State of Bavaria in Germany, where the discipline is structured differently, and the study of law begins immediately when one enters college. Then candidates take an extensive first exam, followed by several clerkships before they take the licensing exam. Susanne completed one of these clerkships at a law firm in Buenos Aires, Argentina. When she came to America, she had already been an attorney but then attended Fordham University School of Law where she obtained her U.S. Master's of Law degree, specializing in international business and trade law. Susanne graduated in 2000 and was admitted to the NY Bar in 2001, and immediately went into her current specialty, Immigration Law.

Susanne was invited to the radio interview as part of their Empowering Women Series. She believes women bring a notable dimension of emotional intelligence and empathy to her legal specialty which can help clients through sometimes difficult and life-changing times and drive successful outcomes.

“The Immigration Law specialty has many women attorneys in it and at varying career levels. Women attorneys often have an advantage when it comes to empathy; they are good at feeling others' emotions and identifying with their anxieties.”

Immigration has been a hot topic in the media for the last few years. While politicians have been focused heavily on undocumented immigrants, Susanne and her team assist primarily foreign nationals legally in the U.S. They handle every facet of the process, from submission of immigration applications to final steps after adjudication of cases. The new landscape related to admission of foreign nationals to the U.S., as well as adjudication of immigration benefits and enforcement of immigration laws, can make her work more difficult, by slowing down adjudications, and requiring attorneys to learn and adapt to new rules, procedures and standards and then report on those to their clients.

The foreign nationals she serves come from all over the world: Europe, South America, China, India and more, some even from our northern border in Canada or the southern one in Mexico. They enter legally and have or pursue a work visa, green card, ,or U.S. citizenship after living here for a while. Some are arriving for a career or family union, others are seeking asylum. Providing these foreign national populations with counsel is both satisfying and challenging, since it is highly detailed work and every client's case is a priority to the applicant, while the law firm needs to juggle multiple priorities and deadlines. On the other hand, it is most rewarding; she is generally doing good and meaningful work akin to a medical professional helping and even saving patients, and when cases come to a positive close it feels wonderful.

Susanne is an attorney recognized for prime client service: responding quickly, providing high-quality and structured content, anticipating potential roadblocks, and creating sound immigration strategies. She is an active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the German American Chamber of Commerce in New York City. She also obtained a Six Sigma White Belt certification for legal process improvement and has been sought out for her immigration expertise by other media.

“Despite any proposed radical immigration policies and related political speeches, the U.S. is and remains a country of immigrants and they contribute to many layers of the economy. That is why a keen focus on immigration law is so important. I remind everyone to always seek qualified counsel if they have any concern and want the best possible outcome.”

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has several offices throughout New York State, including Corning, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and New York City. While a select few cases are administered on a pro bono basis, the majority of their work involves regular attorney's fees based on an engagement agreement and a retainer. Learn more about their work and their Senior Counsel in the new podcast.

