Nayara Tented Camp: A Sustainable Sanctuary In Costa Rica's Lush Rainforest

Nayara Tented Camp

Green Globe announces the inaugural certification of Nayara Tented Camp, joining its Green Globe certified properties Nayara Springs and Nayara Gardens.

- Jairo Quesada, Resort ManagerSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe announces the inaugural certification of Nayara Tented Camp , joining its Green Globe certified properties Nayara Springs and Nayara Gardens. These luxury nature resorts in Costa Rica are celebrated for their dedication to sustainable tourism.Situated in a flourishing rainforest near Arenal Volcano, Nayara Tented Camp offers an extraordinary experience with its spacious, safari-style tents and private plunge pools, while maintaining a profound commitment to environmental preservation and community engagement.“At Nayara, sustainable tourism is not just an initiative; it's our core motivation. We are dedicated to building in harmony with the breathtaking natural environment, providing space for wildlife to thrive, and contributing meaningfully to the growth and prosperity of our local community,” said Jairo Quesada, Resort Manager.Nayara Tented Camp demonstrates its strong commitment to sustainability through a wealth of social and environmental initiatives. The resort is deeply committed to building in harmony with nature, ensuring space for wildlife and wilderness, while actively contributing to the growth and well-being of the local community. This commitment is exemplified by its dedication to the local community, the inspiring story of its Sloth Sanctuary, and its progressive zero-plastic policy.Nayara Tented Camp is deeply committed to preserving its unique part of the rainforest. To encourage reforestation, the tented camp was constructed on stilts, intentionally leaving ample space between tents for the planting of trees and palms. The resort also minimizes the need for air conditioning and heating by utilizing the natural land topography to strategically orient its tents, maximizing the heating effects of sunlight and natural ventilation. To further conserve energy and save water, the resort has installed energy-conserving light bulbs and lighting systems, as well as water-conserving faucets and towels, throughout the property.Another key highlight of the resort's commitment to sustainability and the local environment includes the creation of its Sloth Sanctuary. Previously an abandoned farm with no trees, the surrounding land suffered from significant deforestation and a lack of wildlife. From the outset, Nayara's project included planting thousands of trees, including native species, fruit trees, and particularly the cecropia tree, to attract sloths. The planting of new trees plays a vital role in reducing greenhouse gases, positively impacting the local climate, and aiding in the restoration of endangered habitats, addressing a leading threat to animal species survival. These reforestation efforts over the years have successfully created a biological corridor that has aided in animal conservation and facilitated the movement of biodiversity. Today, guests can readily observe a rich variety of wildlife, including a large number of sloths, spider monkeys, howler monkeys, butterflies, and various bird species such as toucans and macaws. The resort's commitment to reforestation, spanning more than 15 years, and its support of Arenal National Park's reforestation initiatives, are among the most significant achievements in Nayara Resorts' history.Nayara has also made considerable strides in eliminating plastic use throughout its operations. This zero-plastic initiative has driven the resort to actively seek out and implement green alternatives, ensuring that they meet the highest luxury standards expected by guests. The resort has replaced plastic water bottles with reusable glass bottles in the villas, eliminated plastic straws, and prioritizes the recycling of plastic and cartons. Recognizing the environmental urgency of solid waste generation, Nayara also conducts regular staff training on the issue and its consequences, emphasizing the importance of sorting, cleaning, and transporting waste to a local recycling center, thereby diverting it from landfills.In addition to its environmental efforts, promoting the local community is central to Nayara's values. Nayara has recruited over 95% of its staff, comprising more than 500 employees, from the local area. This practice fosters a sustainable chain that supports the development of both young people and the elderly, contributes significantly to the growth of the local economy, and empowers employees to build better futures. The resort provides additional support to local employees by offering free transportation, sustainable tourism education, free early education for employees' children, and access to health services.Furthermore, the resort consistently provides aid to schools, a local orphanage called Hogarcito de Ninos, and various local sports initiatives, all aimed at building a stronger future for the community. Nayara also prioritizes support for small producers, offering zero-kilometer menus that highlight the produce of local farmers and agriculturalists.“We take immense pride in our natural and cultural richness and are deeply committed to being environmentally and socially responsible in every aspect of our operations. Our story is one of stunning natural beauty, providing intimate spaces, and fostering a profound connection with nature. Our mission is to offer authentic, warm, and extraordinary service, and to share the unique 'Pura Vida' tradition with our guests,” said Jairo Quesada, Resort Manager.About Nayara Tented CampLocate in a lush rainforest near Arenal Volcano, Nayara Tented Camp offers guests a unique and luxurious experience, combining intimate spaces with a profound connection to nature. The camp features a collection of spacious, safari-style tents, including the Family Tents, and villas each offering unique views and amenities like private plunge pools fed by mineral hot-springs and outdoor showers. Nayara Tented Camp is deeply committed to sustainability, demonstrating their efforts to preserve the rainforest, support the local community, and implement eco-friendly practices throughout the resort. For more information about Nayara Tented Camp and its sustainability initiatives, please visit nayaratentedcampAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visitFor media inquiries:Ulku ErucarNayara Tented Camp...nayaratentedcamp

Brad Cox

Green Globe

+1 310-337-3000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.