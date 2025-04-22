Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Heads Of GCC Public Prosecutions' Inspection Departments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Public Prosecution participated in the 12th meeting of the heads of inspection departments of the public prosecution bodies and state prosecutors of the GCC countries, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

First Attorney-General and Director of the Judicial Inspection Department Abdullah Mohammed Al Maliki led the Public Prosecution delegation at the meeting.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda, especially the preparation of a unified draft code of conduct for members of the public prosecution in the GCC countries.

This meeting is part of a series of meetings held by the GCC General Secretariat to enhance legal integration among member states, aiming to unify legal systems and practices in the region.