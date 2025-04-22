Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Sierra Leone's Deputy Foreign Minister

2025-04-22 09:12:06
QNA

Freetown: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met in Freetown on Tuesday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, HE Francess Piagie Alghali.


The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

