Putin Aide Warns of Naval Response as EU, UK Plan Blockade
(MENAFN) The European Union and the United Kingdom are preparing to implement a naval blockade against Russia, according to Nikolay Patrushev, a senior advisor to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
He cautioned that Russia possesses a fleet capable of countering any such action.
In an interview with the media published on Monday, Patrushev, who heads Russia's Maritime Board—a body responsible for national maritime policy—highlighted the increasing threats and challenges Russia faces at sea amid escalating geopolitical tensions.
"The collective West no longer hides its intentions to expel our shipping from the seas, while sanctions plans mulled, for example, by the British and some EU members increasingly resemble a maritime blockade," he stated.
Patrushev further emphasized that Russia would respond to these moves with "an adequate and proportionate response." He added, "If diplomatic or legal instruments do not take effect, the security of Russian shipping will be ensured by our navy. The hotheads in London or Brussels need to clearly understand this."
