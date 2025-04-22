Vonage Named A Leader For The Fourth Time In The IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Cpaas 2025 Vendor Assessment

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ), announced that the Company has once again been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2025 Vendor Assessment.* We believe this recognition underscores Vonage's commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and delivering real-world outcomes to businesses worldwide.

The report acknowledges that "Vonage has one of the most diverse CPaaS platforms with a global and geographically balanced client base across the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific regions. The company offers a comprehensive unified API platform that provides full access to its identity, messaging, voice, video, and network APIs."

"Vonage has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS for the fourth time," said Courtney Munroe, Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research for IDC. "With its breadth and depth of capabilities, along with the launch of the Vonage Network Registry and Network APIs, Vonage showcases how it continues to add tangible value to its services for developers and enterprises, enabling higher performance across its platform."

With global coverage in over 200 countries and territories and its deep integration with Ericsson's expansive telecommunications ecosystem, Vonage continues to empower businesses worldwide and across industries with communications solutions that redefine customer and employee engagement. With the addition of Vonage Network APIs – designed to simplify network complexities with flexibility, accessibility and security – developers, enterprises and network operators can spur innovation of digital transformation and create new value-added services and advanced applications to solve business needs for enhanced connectivity, location services and security.

"We believe Vonage's recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS is a reflection of our mission to enable businesses to create meaningful customer experiences to differentiate their brands," said Seckin Arikan, Head API,Vonage. "By combining the power of the Vonage platform with Ericsson's global telecommunications network, we're delivering scalable, AI-enhanced solutions that address the unique needs of our customers and their markets. This helps us leverage the potential of network APIs to drive innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions tailored to their evolving needs."

