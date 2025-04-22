Quzara LLC Accelerates Fedramp® Moderate Authorization For Privoro Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Privoro Achieves Key Milestone with Quzara's Cybertorch Platform and FedRAMPExpertise

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC , a leading AWS Security partner and FedRAMP compliance expert, has successfully guided Privoro , an innovator in mobile security solutions, to achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate Authorization for its platform. This milestone underscores Quzara's proficiency in accelerating FedRAMP compliance and Privoro's commitment to securing federal mobile ecosystems.

FedRAMP® is a critical government-wide program that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud-based services. With Quzara's support, Privoro's platform is now fully authorized to serve federal agencies, ensuring robust protection against evolving cyber threats.

"Privoro's achievement of FedRAMP Moderate Authorization is a testament to the power of our Cybertorch Platform and FedRAMP Accelerators. These tools were fundamental to streamlining Privoro's compliance journey, providing pre-vetted security architectures and automated processes that reduced complexity and accelerated timelines. We are proud to partner with Privoro in enhancing security for the public sector."

- AJ Malik, Director of Compliance Advisory, Quzara LLC.

Privoro's platform empowers federal agencies to use mobile devices in secure spaces, delivers cutting-edge mobile security, and safeguards sensitive mobile data and communications. The FedRAMP Moderate Authorization marks a significant step in Privoro's mission to deliver trusted solutions to government clients.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone with Quzara's exceptional support. Their Cybertorch Platform and deep FedRAMP expertise made this achievement possible, and I'm excited to see our partnership elevate mobile security standards for federal use. Quzara has been an invaluable ally in this journey."

- Mike Fong, CEO, Privoro

About Privoro

Privoro is a technology company that enables smartphone users to better control their most important information. Working off the understanding that commercial smartphones can be compromised, Privoro designs and builds hardware-backed solutions that work independently of the phone to provide first-of-their-kind security enhancements. For more information, visit

About Quzara

Quzara LLC is a cybersecurity firm based in the Washington D.C. metro area. Quzara's FedRAMP Advisory Services -including readiness assessments, remediation, and the Cybertorch Platform-enable clients to meet stringent compliance requirements efficiently. With tailored support at every stage of the FedRAMP® roadmap, Quzara empowers organizations to secure their cloud environments.

Learn more:

Follow Us: Blog | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Lisa Krause

7039964988

[email protected]

