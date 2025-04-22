XKL Releases Breakthrough 10G Aggregation Solution For Simplified Networking

REDMOND, Wash., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XKL , a leading optical network solutions provider, announces the release of its newest product, the DarkStar Aggregation Transponder 100 (DAT100). The DAT100 allows data center operators, cloud service providers and enterprises to aggregate and transport up to 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) services in a single 100G channel across their network, extending the lifetime and efficiency of existing 10G equipment.

Improve Efficiency : Aggregate legacy 10G onto a single fiber pair for higher-data-rate transmission and repurpose existing fiber to support network growth.

Supports a wide range of transceivers: Compatible with a wide range of 10G and 100G transceiver types, including SR4, LR4, coherent DWDM and more, from short-reach connections to data center interconnect applications.

Compact Deployment: Occupies 1RU and is easily deployable at the network edge. Simplified Design: When paired with 100G coherent optics, the DAT100 negates the need for external dispersion compensation, eliminating additional components needed for signal integrity.

"The DAT100 is specifically designed to give network operators a simplified solution for 10G aggregation without added complexity," said Chad Lamb, Chief Systems Architect at XKL. "By offering a transceiver-based alternative, customers can reduce operational costs while keeping pace with higher capacity demands."

The DAT100 represents the customer-centric standard XKL upholds for its product innovations.

Unlike traditional switches, which require separate management software, XKL designed the DAT100 with true simplicity, offering integrated control and streamlined management. As network demands continue to increase, the DAT100 helps keep networks scaling while optimizing operational costs and efficiency.

XKL will attend CommEX25, April 28-May 1, and International Telecoms Week, May 5-7. To request an on-site meeting to learn more about the DAT100 or other XKL products and solutions, please contact [email protected] .

About XKL

XKL delivers accessible DWDM solutions that are simple to deploy and easy to manage. Our built-to-order systems are developed with XKL's customer-centric approach, ensuring reliable core, middle mile, and backhaul networks. Trusted by operators globally, XKL's license-free model allows network teams of any size to meet the growing demand for optical network performance at layer 1. To learn more about XKL, visit .

