AIRWAVZ SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES DAVID SAAB AS EVP, CHIEF LEGAL AND RISK OFFICER

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions is proud to announce the promotion of David Saab to Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Legal and Risk Officer (CLRO). This promotion recognizes David's influential leadership at Airwavz as well as his extensive experience in the commercial real estate, healthcare, and wireless industries. During his tenure, David has prioritized transparency and accountability, creating a culture of trust with our clients, board, and investors.

Since joining Airwavz in 2018, David has held multiple roles within the business. His success in balancing business development and strategy with legal and risk oversight has been key in the company's growth. This understanding of the business has boosted its credibility with our customers while simultaneously protecting the interests of Airwavz. In this new position, David will have broader responsibility, from corporate oversight matters to risk mitigation to continued focus on company growth.

"David's promotion underscores the importance of strong legal and risk management in our business strategy," said Brad Davis, CEO of Airwavz. "His expertise and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand our footprint, ensuring that Airwavz remains well-positioned to mitigate risks and seize new opportunities."

David's new role enhances Airwavz' executive leadership team, ensuring that the company's overall corporate strategy and the risk inherent to business growth align with Airwavz' business objectives, to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.

About Airwavz:

Airwavz designs, installs, owns, and operates in-building wireless infrastructure that provides affordable, convenient, and seamless high-speed connectivity to its clients and their tenants. Airwavz empowers its clients to enjoy wireless service without the hassle, delivering solutions that exceed their unique needs and goals.

Media Contact:

Allison Horinko

[email protected]

484.629.4125

SOURCE Airwavz

