Lockr Boosts Open Internet Addressability With Leading Identity Solutions

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockr, by Viant, today announced a major expansion of its audience integration management platform-giving publishers a single point of access to the leading alternative identity solutions, so they can accelerate revenue without the complexity of managing multiple integrations. With the addition of Viant Household ID, Yahoo ConnectID, First-ID, The Trade Desk's EUID, and Criteo HEM, Lockr now supports five of the top seven most absorbed IDs-representing over 70% of industry adoption, according to recent Sincera data.

Lockr by Viant is leading the charge to make the open internet addressable, collaborative, and competitive in the face of growing dominance from walled gardens. In a fragmented identity landscape, Lockr by Viant is unifying an industry, providing infrastructure that supports competitive buying platforms and identity providers to level the playing field against a common threat: the unchecked concentration of data and control within closed ecosystems.

"Advertisers need scalable identity solutions across the open internet-but the landscape remains too fragmented," said Keith Petri, CEO and Founder of Lockr. "At the same time, publishers are searching for straightforward ways to connect their first-party data with ID providers, data partners, clean rooms, and measurement solutions. Lockr is making that possible-by integrating the alternative ID market so they don't have to."

This expanded support underscores Lockr by Viant's commitment to interoperability, giving enterprises the flexibility to test, activate, and optimize across multiple ID solutions within a single, self-service platform. The move follows Lockr's acquisition by Viant Technology in March and highlights the parent company's broader ambition: to empower the open web, lift all boats, and create the infrastructure needed for addressability at scale.

"The future of advertising depends on giving industry players more control over their data strategies," said Rob Beeler , Founder and CEO of Beeler Tech. "With so much uncertainty around which IDs will deliver the best results, a seamless solution for navigating and optimizing these strategies is essential. Lockr is making it easier for both buyers and sellers to transact more efficiently and effectively."

In a climate plagued by signal loss, Lockr's platform enables the collection, enrichment, and activation of first-party data at scale-dramatically improving match rates, streamlining media transactions, and delivering measurable performance outcomes. By reducing complexity and increasing optionality, Lockr helps publishers reclaim agency over their audience strategies.

"We're excited to integrate with Lockr to help publishers enhance monetization through Criteo's hashed email solution," said Florent Dancy , Manager, Supply Solutions Architect at Criteo. "This integration ensures that publishers can seamlessly tap into stronger monetization in cookieless environments today and in the future."

Lockr isn't just building technology. It's building the connective tissue that will define the next era of digital advertising-one where the open internet can thrive again.

About Lockr:

Lockr by Viant offers essential infrastructure for the collection, enrichment and activation of first-party data. Through its audience integration management platform, Lockr enables publishers, advertisers, and retailers to streamline data flows, optimize audience engagement and drive measurable results. By empowering businesses to efficiently manage and activate their data, Lockr plays a pivotal role in the evolution of digital advertising.

