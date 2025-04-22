Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Injures 23, Including Four Minors
Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Four boys aged 16, 14, 4, and 3 were injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. They are currently being treated in hospital,” Fedorov wrote.
The children are in moderate condition, and medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.
According to earlier reports, Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia damaged residential buildings and an educational institution. One person was killed in the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment