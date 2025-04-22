Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Injures 23, Including Four Minors

2025-04-22 09:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll in a Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 23, including four children.

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Four boys aged 16, 14, 4, and 3 were injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. They are currently being treated in hospital,” Fedorov wrote.

The children are in moderate condition, and medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.











































According to earlier reports, Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia damaged residential buildings and an educational institution. One person was killed in the attack.

