Pentera 7 Unveils Scalable Testing And AI Reporting For The Enterprise



AI-based reporting identifies security posture trends over time, analyzing data from separate test runs Distributed Attack Orchestration supports parallel security testing in organizations with hundreds of thousands of end points

BOSTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the market leader in Automated Security Validation, is setting a new standard for enterprise-scale security validation with the introduction of its Distributed Attack Orchestration architecture and AI-reporting capabilities. These enhancements meet the requirements of security teams to scale security validation testing to govern a consistent security posture across decentralized enterprise IT architectures.

With a choice of persistent or dynamic attack nodes deployed across multi-site infrastructures, security teams can run simultaneous security validation tests coordinated through a single interface. Each node runs in-depth attack emulation, ensuring that as testing scales across the enterprise, the depth and rigor of validation remain uniform.

Designed for centralized control, Pentera provides security teams with the following capabilities to manage distributed testing efficiently:



Granular Test Scheduling - Support for flexible, on-demand testing and recurring schedules enables teams to align security testing cycles with business and operational needs

Real-Time Control over Test Operations - Security teams can pause, resume, or extend tests, add credentials on the fly, and approve specific actions during runtime to adapt to dynamic conditions Silent Runs - Pentera provides advanced control over test noise levels, with signed commands and payloads, allowing operators to test across environments without overloading the SOC with false alarms

AI-Generated Reporting Aggregates Test Data to Track Security Posture and Exposure

The new AI-powered reporting functionality analyzes current and historical test data to provide clear visibility into security posture trends and highlight remediation priorities. In large-scale enterprise environments, with multiple sites and business units, infrastructure silos often create fragmented posture visibility. AI helps identify and communicate key trends from across test findings and guide stakeholders toward the most impactful remediation efforts. Currently in beta with customers, these AI insights enable security teams to better manage and reduce enterprise-wide exposure.

"Our Distributed Attack Orchestration solution provides visibility into how adversaries can exploit the enterprise attack surface, while our AI-based reporting aggregates the trends security leaders need to prioritize to reduce exposure across the organization," said Ran Tamir, Chief Product Officer at Pentera. "In the enterprise world, IT environments are rarely monoliths; they are distributed and constantly evolving. Security teams need tools that can adapt to this complexity while delivering consistent, high-quality validation at scale."

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in Automated Security Validation, empowering companies to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyberattacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, guiding remediation to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: Pentera

Media contact for Pentera :

Noam Hirsch

Senior PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Pentera

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED