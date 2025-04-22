Mediaradar Announces Transformative Executive Leadership Team To Drive Growth And Innovation

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar, the industry-leading marketing intelligence platform, today announced a significant expansion of its executive leadership team, positioning the company for accelerated growth and innovation in the competitive marketing and advertising intelligence market.

"We've assembled an incredible leadership team that unifies decades of experience across the media, measurement and marketing technology world," said Matt Krepsik, CEO at MediaRadar. "This team is known for building and growing innovative, enterprise-level data and martech products that drive tremendous business value for their clients. It's exactly the bench we need to lead the next generation of marketing intelligence critical during these highly competitive and economically turbulent times."

The new leadership team has a proven track record leading companies like Nielsen, S&P Global, Neustar, Prudential, and Marvel Entertainment. Recent additions in the order they joined MediaRadar include:



Rick Fordyce joined MediaRadar as Chief Data Officer in April of 2025. He is an experienced data science and data strategy transformation leader, known for leveraging data governance and science to drive innovation at S&P Global and Prudential.

Tejas Desai joined as Chief Product & Technology Officer in January of 2025. With over 20 years of experience at Nielsen, Quotient, and Motorola, Tejas brings a proven track record of leading next-generation technology and product development, including driving innovation across a global media portfolio at Nielsen.

Sam Friedman joined as Chief People Officer in 2024 . She brings extensive experience leading People strategy and scaling HR operations across high-growth technology and media companies, including Hired, Vettery, and Penguin Random House. Sam is known for building agile, high-performing teams, shaping culture to accelerate business performance, and guiding organizations through transformational change.

Brett House joined as SVP of Product GTM & Growth in 2024. He brings over 20 years of go-to-market, product marketing & growth strategy experience across leading adtech, martech and measurement companies including eXelate, Nielsen, Neustar, and TransUnion.

Caroline McCrory joined in 2024 as Chief Commercial Officer, leading Sales, Client Engagement, Marketing, and Revenue Operations. Caroline brings an exceptional record of accelerating revenue growth and scaling commercial teams within the data and information services industry, including notable tenures at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Green Street, and SNL Financial. Chris Acquaviva joined as Chief Financial Officer in 2024. He brings more than two decades of experience leading finance and accounting at companies such as Marvel Entertainment, Everyday Health, Made4net, and Nanit, with a proven track record of scaling and exiting software and SaaS businesses.

The transformed leadership team at MediaRadar, combined with its enhanced capabilities via the integration of Vivvix, will drive the company's mission to empower clients with actionable marketing intelligence that drives competitive advantage.

MediaRadar, now including the data and capabilities of Vivvix, powers the mission-critical marketing and sales decisions that drive competitive advantage. Our competitive marketing intelligence platform enables clients to achieve peak performance with always-on data and insights that span the media, creative, and business strategies of five million brands across 30+ media channels.

