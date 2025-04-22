Koupon.Ai Ranks #2 In App Store's Shopping Category, #8 Overall Among Free Apps Showcasing Consumer Demand For Verified And Personalized Deals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new ranking comes amid a period of rapid user growth and engagement for the platform and surging national demand for value-based shopping. The AI-powered platform intelligently filters out expired or low-value offers and uses personalization algorithms to highlight only the most relevant deals for each user. All of the deals or promotions featured on the platform have been verified via a dual-layered verification process which includes both algorithmic verification and manual review. Since its inception, Koupon has helped over 4 million users save money through verified deals, intelligent recommendations, and a simplified shopping experience delivering an estimated $100 million in savings to users.

"Achieving such high rankings in the App Store is a testament to the product we have built and the skyrocketing demand for a legitimate deal-searching solution," said Rui Jin, Founder and CEO of Koupon. "While deal-shopping platforms are not new, many deal sites currently in the market rely on untruthful information to drive traffic. We built Koupon to bring clarity, honesty, and efficiency back into the online shopping experience - and at the perfect time given a rise in economic uncertainty. Through technical innovation and a passionate team of deal hunters, we are giving shoppers control over their deal search, saving them time, and helping them find real value when they need it most."

Founded in 2023 by Rui Jin, Michael Song, and Ronald Lu in Alhambra, California, Koupon was built on the idea that online deal shopping should be easier, smarter, and more accessible. Frustrated by fake promo codes, expired deals, and the tedious task of comparing prices across platforms, the team developed a platform that uses AI to deliver personalized, verified, and high-quality deals in real-time. The system ensures that deals are legitimate by filtering out most expired, duplicate, or low-value deals and tailoring deal recommendations to individual interests and shopping habits, making the experience more pleasant, engaging, and

Koupon supports major retailers such as Amazon , Best Buy, Woot! , and eBay - and a Walmart integration is on the way. Users typically save 30% to 50% off the regular price, with some deals offering even deeper discounts during peak shopping

Koupon is not a soulless search engine," added Jin. "Behind every line of code is a team that truly cares about the user experience. We buy and test products ourselves. We listen to user feedback. And we're committed to building a platform that people don't just use, but trust. Koupon isn't just a deal finder - it's a movement toward better, fairer shopping. And we're just getting started."

To learn more about Koupon and how it's reshaping online deal discovery through cutting-edge AI and user-first design, visit or download the app today on iOS or Android.

About ai

Koupon is a free, AI-powered deal shopping platform that curates and verifies promo codes, coupons, and special offers across major e-commerce platforms, retailers, and brand partners such as Amazon, Woot!, Best Buy, and eBay. The platform leverages artificial intelligence models to filter out expired or low-value offers intelligently and uses personalization algorithms to highlight only the most relevant deals for each user. Koupon was recently ranked among the top apps in the App Store and now serves over 4 million users, helping them collectively save more than $100 million. Available via web, Android, and iOS apps, Koupon empowers shoppers to save money, reduce frustration, and make more confident purchasing decisions - without the noise or guesswork of traditional deal sites.

Press Contact

Kyle Porter

EVP-Managing Director

Virgo PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Koupon