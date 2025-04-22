Possiblenow Launches Next-Generation DNC Agent UI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This isn't just an upgrade. It's a complete transformation of how businesses can manage direct marketing compliance," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW. "We've listened to our clients and built a solution that addresses real operational needs, streamlining marketing compliance without sacrificing flexibility or control."

Simplicity is at the core of this transformation, making it easier than ever to stay compliant. Key new features include:



Full Administrative Control: Define user roles, permissions, and access levels across teams.



Effortless for Agents: Intuitive user interface accessible across devices, enabling agents to quickly verify callable status, ensuring compliance with minimal effort.



Connect from anywhere: Single Sign-On (SSO) capability to seamlessly connect from any system such as CRMs, Service Clouds and Call Center apps, or home-grown agent interfaces.



Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Enhanced security for all user accounts.



Calling Time Restrictions and RND Compliance: Built-in logic to enforce time zone and regional restrictions along with checks against the FCC's RND.



Comprehensive Audit Trail: Maintain a complete history of list scrubs, user actions, and API interactions.

Striking Reporting Dashboard: Visualize compliance activity and operational performance in real-time with rich, interactive charts, tables, and access to key DNC reports such as DNC Match Rate Report, Suppression Effectiveness Charts, Agent or Campaign Level Scrub Reports, DNC Transaction History, and more.

"We've taken everything our customers value about our API and embedded it into a comprehensive, user-friendly interface," said Ron Patrick, SVP, Product, PossibleNOW. "We're equipping organizations with tools they need to maintain full TCPA compliance and operational efficiency."

