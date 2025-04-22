Expel Launches Proactive Defense For Email Threats, Expanding Market-Leading MDR Coverage

New integrations bolster Expel's comprehensive protection against phishing, BEC, and inbox-based attacks

HERNDON, Va., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expel , the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced a major expansion of its MDR service to proactively defend one of the most persistent and dangerous threat vectors: email. Aided by new integrations with Proofpoint , Abnormal AI , and Sublime Security , this innovative approach allows customers to shift left in identifying email threats earlier in the attack lifecycle, reducing risk and improving their security posture.

"Identity-based incidents, largely originating from emails, made up 68% of all incidents among Expel customers last year," said Yonni Shelmerdine, Chief Product Officer, Expel. "Incorporating email threat data enables us to identify and block attacks as soon as they hit the inbox, and gives customers insight into the threat actors working to gain access to their organization. We're delivering the most comprehensive MDR solution in the market, and these capabilities further solidify that commitment while providing our customers with unparalleled visibility and protection across critical attack vectors."

The surge of sophisticated email threats-aided by the rise of emerging technologies, like generative AI-is rapidly increasing alert volumes, and overwhelming security teams as a result. With unique, Expel-written detections designed specifically for email security tools and technologies, this new innovation helps minimize unnecessary alerts and email-based threats.

Early detection and response is a critical component for modern organizations looking to bolster their risk reduction strategy against pervasive threats. Expel seamlessly integrates with and injects additional context from industry-leading email security tools, correlating across endpoint, user, and network activity to uncover the full scope of email-based attacks, and then takes action to mitigate those threats.

Expel continues to expand its MDR coverage to fortify the most targeted attack vectors while helping customers maximize value from their existing investments with the company's tech-agnostic approach. This expansion furthers Expel's dedication to securing all its customers' most critical attack surfaces, with 130+ integrations spanning endpoint, cloud, Kubernetes, SaaS, network, SIEM, email, identity, and more.

To learn more about Expel's AI- and automation-driven approach to proactive defense against email attacks

What others are saying:

"As email-borne attacks grow increasingly sophisticated and targeted, businesses require comprehensive security solutions that prevent, detect, and respond to threats before they impact business operations. Our upcoming integration with Expel aims to address our customers' critical security challenges by delivering automated and intelligent protection against both commoditized and advanced email-based threats."

- Colin Jones, president, Sublime Security

"Socially-engineered attacks targeting people are increasing in both volume and sophistication as a result of the rise of malicious AI. As business leaders face these attacks, this integration with Expel enables joint customers to proactively secure against human vulnerability-stopping threats earlier and protecting people with AI-powered defenses."

- Stephanie Goodman, VP of Global Alliances, Abnormal AI

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel's 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel WorkbenchTM, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 17-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust-with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn .

