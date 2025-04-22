Filecloud Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FileCloud - now available on AWS GovCloud and IL6 - empowers organizations with secure file sharing, real-time collaboration, and workflow automation. Built for enterprises, federal agencies, and IT teams in highly regulated industries, FileCloud offers robust security, centralized management, and advanced data governance. With full support for GDPR, HIPAA, and ITAR compliance, it ensures strong data protection across all environments. Its broad availability across AWS infrastructures allows flexible, scalable deployment, even in the most demanding high-security environments.

FileCloud has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.

"FileCloud has consistently delivered robust solutions to AWS customers through self-hosted, cloud, and hybrid deployments on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program will improve FileCloud's ability to support simplified transactions through the AWS Marketplace," said Peter Melerud, Chief Revenue Officer at FileCloud.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides FileCloud with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Saikrishna G., a software engineer leveraging FileCloud to support their work in the industrial manufacturing industry said, "it is always easy to share files with clients, users, employees, and within the company for intercommunication. It comes with a lot of integrations like AWS [...] We can organize however we need with the custom domain so we can share outside the company."

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. FileCloud participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes FileCloud customers have achieved across industry verticals.

