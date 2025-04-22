Panome Bio Adds Global Phosphoproteomics To Its Portfolio Of Multi-Omic Discovery Solutions
The new Panome Bio platform offers high coverage, affordability, and scalability by leveraging state-of-the-art LC/MS techniques and advanced computational processing algorithms. This technology enables the routine detection of 15,000 phosphosites and 7,000 unique proteins per sample. The wealth of data is then translated into actionable insights through proprietary pathway analysis, network mapping, and kinase activity assessments. In addition, the global phosphoproteomics data is a key component in the industry-leading multi-omic integration platform, unlocking new discoveries across diverse scientific disciplines.
Key features of Panome Bio's global phosphoproteomics service include:
Comprehensive Identification: Regular detection of 15,000 phosphosites and 7,000 proteins.
Insightful Data Analysis: Includes differential expression analysis, pathway and network mapping, kinase activity inference, and expert scientific interpretation.
Broad Applicability: Compatible with a wide range of sample types and species.
Seamless Integration: Fully compatible with Next-Generation Metabolomics®, Next-Generation Lipidomics®, transcriptomics, and customer-generated data.
About Panome Bio:
Panome Bio is a contract research organization performing metabolomics, proteomics, and integrated multi-omics data analysis to help clients further their research in disease and drug development. Panome Bio provides a comprehensive workflow including experimental design, sample preparation and analysis, and data processing. For more information, please visit our website , follow us on LinkedIn , or email at [email protected] .
Contact Information:
Alexandra Harrison
Director of Marketing, Panome Bio
[email protected]
(314) 632-6588
