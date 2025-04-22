Digital Asset Redemption (DAR) And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Dark Web MDR Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive Cybercrime Defense Now Available to Government Agencies

CHICAGO and RESTON, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Redemption (DAR) , empowering Public Sector organizations with cutting-edge cybercrime defense, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as DAR's Public Sector distributor, making the company's Dark Web Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“We're thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to deliver powerful cybercrime defense solutions to the Public Sector,” said Matthew Leidlein, President at DAR.“Carahsoft's trusted relationships with Government agencies and value-added resellers make them an ideal partner to help us confront and neutralize cyber threats and provide Public Sector organizations with the critical tools they need to safeguard their assets.”

DAR's Dark Web MDR services offer a comprehensive approach to combating ransomware and extortion threats. By infiltrating ransomware groups and engaging in direct negotiations, DAR's operatives ensure that Public Sector organizations are equipped with resources to confront cybercriminals. The company's services offer compliant crypto payments and professional threat actor attributions, reducing ransom demands during active incidents. Through TLP protocol, DAR provides Government agencies with clear, actionable steps that enable rapid response.

“DAR's Dark Web MDR solutions are a powerful addition to Carahsoft's cybersecurity portfolio,” said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are dedicated to bringing customers unique, innovative solutions that will advance their cybersecurity posture and overall efficiency. DAR's proactive approach delivers critical insights and direct actions, allowing Public Sector agencies to recover from cyber-attacks quickly and securely, enabling them to focus on other mission-critical tasks.”

DAR's cybersecurity solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6950 or ... .

About Digital Asset Redemption (DAR)

Digital Asset Redemption (DAR) is a leader in proactive cybercrime defense, specializing in dark web infiltration and ransomware negotiation. DAR empowers Public Sector organizations with innovative solutions to combat cyber threats by using undercover operatives and advanced threat intelligence to infiltrate criminal groups. Their Dark Web Managed Detection and Response (DRK_MDR) service combines expert negotiation, compliant payment options and comprehensive cybercrime response capabilities to reduce ransom demands, accelerate recovery and minimize risk. DAR's mission is to provide Government agencies with the resources they need to respond quickly and effectively to cyber incidents, ensuring the safety and security of their digital assets.

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

