FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY“FINDING GROOVOPOLIS”

- Filmmaker Wil Kristin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the poignant and inventive documentary feature FINDING GROOVOPOLIS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 22, 2025.

In the documentary FINDING GROOVOPOLIS filmmaker Wil Kristin seeks fatherly advice through the lens of GROOVOPOLIS, a never-produced comedic screenplay written by his late father. While coming to terms with his dad's death, Kristin discovered the original script for GROOVOPOLIS, which follows a music programmer who falls overboard at a work party, encounters a group of wild, dancing island inhabitants, and inadvertently records their music before being rescued and spreading the sounds as an antidote to dull and monotonous consumer culture. Elements of GROOVOPOLIS eerily show up in and influence Kristin's own life, and the unusual collaboration yields an excavation of family, legacy, and navigating adulthood.

Co-written by Wil Kristin and editor Ryland Brooks, FINDING GROOVOPOLIS was directed and produced by Wil Kristin, and features acting performances by J.J. Johnston ('Philip Tooley') and Jeffrey Arrington ('Ainsworth Dropo').

“Ten years ago, when I read my dad's original script for the first time, I found it flawed but energizing,” said filmmaker Wil Kristin.“FINDING GROOVOPOLIS is a love letter, a detective mission, and a call to talk more openly about mental health, non-traditional families, and how to make sense of the many strange, funny, and complicated ways we become who we are.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire FINDING GROOVOPOLIS directly with the filmmakers and distribution consultant Liz Manashil.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:





Eric Peterkofsky

Allen Media Group / Freestyle Digital Media

...

