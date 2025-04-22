Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Sierra Leone's Deputy Foreign Minister


2025-04-22 09:00:15
(MENAFN- APO Group)


HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met in Freetown on Tuesday with HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Francess Piagie Alghali.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN22042025004934011406ID1109458080

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search