403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Talaud Islands
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Talaud Islands, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (Geofon).
The tremor occurred at 17:17 Jakarta time (1017 GMT), with a depth of 128 kilometers (79.5 miles) beneath the surface.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS), however, recorded the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.2, occurring 269 kilometers (160.9 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in the Philippines.
There have been no direct reports of injuries or damage following the event.
The tremor occurred at 17:17 Jakarta time (1017 GMT), with a depth of 128 kilometers (79.5 miles) beneath the surface.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS), however, recorded the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.2, occurring 269 kilometers (160.9 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in the Philippines.
There have been no direct reports of injuries or damage following the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment