Mempho Presents Announces Artist Lineup For Mempho Fest October 3-5, 2025

Mempho Fest is also excited to bring back the Incendia Dome featuring rotating DJs each night. The full 2025 lineup can be found here .

"This year's lineup is a stellar mix of Americana roots, soulful legends, and boundary-pushing innovators, complemented by world-renowned DJs. Now in our eighth year, Mempho Fest welcomes fans to experience legendary performers across three dynamic stages for one unforgettable weekend! From Widespread Panic's improvisational mastery to The Pharcyde's hip-hop poetry, and intimate performances by the enigmatic Puddles Pity Party, this celebration represents the true soul of American music in the city where blues and rock were born," said Jeff Bransford, Producer, Mempho Presents.

Now in its eighth year, Mempho Fest is offering festival goers the opportunity to buy single-day, two-day, and three-day ticket packages.

"This is the first year we've announced the lineup this early and we know it's one of the best yet. We know life plans can get in the way - can't make all three days? Prefer the lineups Friday and Sunday? We have you covered this year! We're excited to be able to offer this new two-day plan," said Mike Smith, Producer, Mempho Presents.

Tier one ticket pricing is now available for purchase online at .



3-Day General Admission: $249

3-Day VIP: $770

2-Day General Admission: $175

2-Day VIP: $525

Single Day General Admission: $115 Single Day VIP: $260

About Mempho Presents

Proudly independent, Mempho Presents curates world-class music festivals and cultural events that draw on the rich legacy of Memphis to inspire immersive and authentic fan experiences, connecting people through the universal language of music, performance, and culture to create lasting memories. Mempho Presents is a division of Forward Momentum. For more information, visit .

