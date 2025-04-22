Palmstreet Celebrates 5Th Anniversary With A 6-Day B(Earth)Day Bash Honoring Community, Commerce, And The Planet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kicking off the week with a Town Hall live event on April 21st at 7 PM ET, Palmstreet will be featuring in-app credit giveaways, as well as partnered giveaway prizes from sellers in the Lifestyle, Crystal, Makers, and Pottery categories. Throughout the week, users can enjoy platform-wide coupons offering 10% off (up to $20) on live purchases across all categories. Foundation Sellers and Partner Sellers will also offer a special joint coupon-10% off (up to $20) during live sessions-with a 50/50 cost split. Each day of the celebration features Unicorn Giveaways with nearly $10,000 in prizes from top sellers like SucculentsEmpire, LuxeDuJour, WuhooTropicals, and SoFloReptiles. In the Lifestyle category, users can even enter to win an exclusive Chanel handbag. Additionally, select partners will offer $20 off any purchase. Lastly, on April 26th, Palmstreet will be waiving selling fees for all items and products sold during platform live streams throughout that day.

"We're thrilled to see the success Palmstreet has achieved, not only as an app, but within our seller and buyer communities as well," said Chen Li , CEO and Co-Founder of Palmstreet. "As the backbone of the platform, this B(Earth)day is dedicated to both our planet and our loyal consumers and sellers. Palmstreet is wholeheartedly dedicated to the conservation of our planet, so for our 5th-year anniversary to perfectly align with Earth Day, what better opportunity than to hold a joint celebration! We thank our users and look forward to the future of the platform."

Starting as a plant e-commerce app, Palmstreet has rapidly expanded into exciting new sectors of natural and holistic industries. From pottery and jewelry to clean beauty and live reptiles, their growth has created inclusive opportunities for buyers and sellers of all niches.

With over 2 million items sold , 200K monthly users , and top sellers earning over $1 million annually , the app continues to empower sellers to transition from traditional 9 to 5 jobs to lucrative entrepreneurship through the Palmstreet platform. Palmstreet's achievements and seller success stories have been featured in major outlets including Entrepreneur, CNBC, Real Simple , and more. The brand has also led environmental initiatives such as the "Grow 8 Billion Plants" campaign , demonstrating their commitment to sustainable practices and combating the global climate crisis.

Stay up to date on all of Palmstreet's latest launches and selling initiatives on the app, available on iOS and Google Play . For media inquiries on Palmstreet, the fifth anniversary, and their sellers in the U.S., please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or email [email protected] .

Established in 2020, Palmstreet stands as a vibrant LIVE shopping platform dedicated to the unique world of rare and collectible plants, alongside coveted treasures like crystals and artisanal decor. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, expanding into diverse offerings and championing fellow artisans. Palmstreet's live selling videos provide an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Imagine tuning in to a live stream where you can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. For more information please visit:

SOURCE Palmstreet