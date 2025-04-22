Myron Bowling Mexico Announces Spectacular Public Auctions In Mexico - Draslovka Chemical Compound Processing Plant Equipment Sale

Among the marquee assets are a Complete Methane Gas Purification System , a 6-unit SPX Aerocondenser System , and a 400m2 prefabricated steel-structured building . Other highlights include a Heat Recovery System with Alfa Laval Boilers , KRAUSS MAFFEI ANDRITZ Peeler Centrifuges , 304L Stainless Steel Pressure Tanks , FLOWSERVE Centrifugal Pumps , and QUADRANT Gate Valves .

Also offered are a KRONE traveling crane , a 100-ton truck scale , more than 2,000 manual valves , 12 vertical stainless-steel tanks , 46 centrifugal pumps , and 18 electric motors rated at 30 hp.

Buyers will find exceptional value across all categories, with assets suited for chemical processing, manufacturing, energy, and general industrial use. All systems are available for purchase as complete units or as individual components .

Many of the items, including vital processing equipment and control components, are new and stored in over 100 shipping containers . This auction represents a unique chance to acquire high-quality equipment at auction prices ideally for end-users, resellers, and industrial plant operators across North America and beyond.

Key Equipment:



Methane Gas Purification System (PSB Industrias Inc.)

2 KRAUSS MAFFEI ANDRITZ Peeler Centrifuges

SPX Aerocondenser System (6-unit)

Over 2,000 manual and electro valves

100-ton truck scale Heat Recovery System with Alfa Laval Boilers

