ACR Poker Launches 'Moneymaker May-Hem', Offering Players A Chance To Join Chris Moneymaker In Las Vegas For $10K Main Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout the month of May, every player who plays a $109 buy-in Sunday Moneymaker on ACR Poker and reaches a final table in any of the weekly events will earn a spot in a Final Sit & Go Showdown on Sunday, June 1st at 4pm ET.

The Final Sit & Go winner will receive a VIP package complete with a $10,000 buy-in to the Vegas Main Event, $5,000 cash for travel and other expenses, and the chance to meet Chris Moneymaker in Las Vegas. Second and third place finishers will receive $109 Sunday Moneymaker Tickets.

"The Sunday Moneymaker has become something really special, and it's been incredible to watch it grow since we launched it last year," said Moneymaker. "This May promo is a huge thank you to our community and every player who's been part of this ride. I'm looking forward to welcoming the winner in Vegas, talking strategy, and hopefully celebrating a deep run in the Main Event together."

The Sunday Moneymaker , which launched in July 2024 to honor ACR Pro and poker icon Chris Moneymaker, has quickly grown into one of ACR Poker's weekly signature events. Since its debut, the Sunday Moneymaker has already attracted over 78,000 entrants and awarded more than $13 million in total prize money. The tournament features a $300,000 guarantee every Sunday, with a $400,000 prize pool on the final Sunday of each month.

Moneymaker noted that players can also qualify for each Sunday Moneymaker through ACR Poker's satellites in the hours before every tournament, with paths starting at freerolls ($0), Micro Hyper Sats ($1.05, $2.10), and Mega Satellites ($11, $22) offering guaranteed $109 seats.

For poker players looking to follow the action, the Final Sit & Go Showdown will be live-streamed on ACR's Twitch channel on Sunday, June 1st.

For more information on the Moneymaker May-Hem , visit ACRPoker .

