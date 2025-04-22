Shelving Kicks Off 2025 Scholarship Application Process For Michigan Residents

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Shelving, we are deeply invested in the success of our local community, and we are honored to help Michigan students achieve their academic and professional goals," said Shelving President Michael Schodowski. "My father founded our company with the goal to help others and we have kept his legacy alive through initiatives like this. Over the past decade, we've been continually impressed by the passion, resilience, and determination demonstrated by students who use their education to drive meaningful change in their communities."

The Shelving Business Scholarship is open to Michigan residents who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university, as well as high school seniors planning to attend college in the Fall 2025 semester. Applicants must be pursuing a major in business or a related field and maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.8. To apply, applicants must submit a copy of their transcript, resume, and an essay that details their passion for business and their long-term goals. For those not currently attending a college or university, proof of college enrollment is mandatory. Michigan residents who are attending an accredited college or university outside of the state are eligible to apply.

The scholarship application period will close on July 3, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST. The winners will be announced on July 21, 2025. Past recipients have pursued diverse degrees in business, finance, human resources, strategic management, and beyond, using their scholarship funds to further their education and make an impact in their respective fields.

Students interested in applying for the 2025 Shelving Business Scholarship can visit the official scholarship page to access application details and submit their materials: .

