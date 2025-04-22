Babyark Hires Car Seat Industry Veteran, Jonathan Daniell

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Daniell to the babyark family. His extensive experience and expertise in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our product offerings," said Shy Mindel, CEO and Founder, babyark. "Jonathan's insight and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our mission forward, and we are excited to have him join our team as we shape the future of babyark."

As Chief Commerce Officer, Daniell holds a crucial leadership role in driving the company's business strategy and growth. Daniell will be responsible for driving babyark's commercial success and ensuring the company remains ahead of the curve in the dynamic juvenile products market.

Newly appointed Chief Commerce Office of babyark, Jonathan Daniell, said: "I am beyond excited to join babyark. The opportunity to work with such an innovative and forward-thinking team is truly inspiring. babyark has already built a reputation for excellence, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive growth and elevate the brand to even greater heights."

babyark was founded by Shy Mindel, an aeronautical engineer and dad of three. When his twins were born, Mindel found his newly purchased convertible car seat was very difficult to install. As an accomplished aeronautical engineer who had created life-saving seats for helicopters and armored vehicles, he thought that if it's difficult for him, it must be really difficult for other parents. This was the beginning of a long journey where he and his team would completely reimagine what a convertible car seat could be. The company's life-saving technologies, SafeCoilTM and BioArkTM, were originally created for use in the military; today, those technologies are available to protect our children.

For more information about babyark, visit .

About babyark

babyark is a global tech brand reimagining child safety. Featuring the SafeCoilTM and BioArkTM energy-absorbing technologies, the company's innovative convertible car seats are available in the Classic (analog) and Premium (app-enabled) versions. babyark's car seats combine safety, design, and peace of mind and have been rigorously tested in more than 200 crash simulations. The award-winning company has been honored by CES, The Bump, and TIME and has been featured in Parents, Motherly, Forbes, Babylist and more. For more information on babyark, please visit and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

Media Contact

Samantha Breen

OPR (for babyark)

[email protected]

949.290.2834

SOURCE babyark