Threshold Communications Partners With High Wire – Overwatch To Deliver Scalable, AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATAVIA, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threshold Communications, headquartered in Redmond, Wash., a provider of tailored communication solutions, announced a strategic partnership with High Wire Networks (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading managed cybersecurity and technology enablement provider. Through this partnership, Threshold will offer Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity services to its clients, expanding its portfolio to include robust, AI-powered threat protection and compliance-ready security solutions.

This move marks a significant step in Threshold's growth strategy, signaling its transformation from a traditional Internet Service Provider (ISP) to a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). By aligning with High Wire's channel-first model and 24/7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Threshold is poised to deliver white-glove cybersecurity outcomes to its clients, without compromising the personalized, vendor-agnostic service it's known for.

“Threshold is excited to announce our partnership with High Wire Networks, a recognized leader in managed cybersecurity and technology enablement,” said Jeff Matson, CEO of Threshold Communications.“After careful consideration, we chose High Wire Networks for their exceptional track record in delivering cutting-edge solutions, including their Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity services, driven by AI-powered hyper-automation. Their round-the-clock Security Operations Center ensures unmatched protection and operational efficiency.”

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to enhance security and connectivity while serving as a single-source provider for our clients' network and security needs,” added Matson.

Threshold will lead with High Wire's Overwatch cybersecurity advisory services, including penetration testing, risk assessments, and cybersecurity strategy, to help organizations strengthen their security posture and meet evolving compliance demands. These efforts are reinforced by Overwatch's managed security capabilities, which provide 24/7 monitoring, endpoint protection, email security, and user awareness training to defend against today's most common attack vectors. Together, these offerings support both new client acquisition and the expansion of services within Threshold's existing customer base. Industries such as healthcare, retail, and regulated verticals are top priorities due to their increasing need for layered defenses and compliance support.

“This partnership is exactly what our 'Unfair Advantage' strategy is all about, helping partners like Threshold scale security services and protect customers at the most targeted attack vectors,” said Ed Vasko, CEO of High Wire Networks – Overwatch.“With our 100% U.S.-based SOC, hyper-automation, and flexible platform, Threshold can deliver stronger outcomes to clients and confidently grow their cybersecurity footprint.”

With multiple opportunities already in the pipeline, both companies are optimistic about what the collaboration will unlock for Threshold's future and the end customers relying on them for secure, seamless connectivity.

About Threshold Communications

Founded in 2001, Threshold Communications is a unique telecommunications solutions provider, dedicated to empowering customer success. Threshold listens to our customers, crafting tailored solutions that address their needs. As a carrier- and technology-agnostic partner, we pride ourselves on creating 'handcrafted' solutions that integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure, delivering the best possible outcomes for your business, all with a single contract, single bill, and one number to call for support 24 x 7 x 365.

About High Wire Networks – Overwatch

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a global leader in managed cybersecurity and IT enablement, serving over 1,100 organizations through a channel of 200+ partners. Its Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity division delivers 24/7 protection powered by advanced automation, AI, and expert human oversight. Recognized as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas by Frost & Sullivan, High Wire supports enterprises and public agencies in their defense against cyber threats.

