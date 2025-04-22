Reborn Coffee And Las Vegas Otonomus Hotel Sign MOU To Launch AI-Driven Hospitality Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership to Feature Autonomous Drive-Thru with AI Technology and In-Suite Premium Coffee Integration

BREA, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Otonomus Hotel, marking a groundbreaking collaboration to reimagine the future of hospitality and retail coffee service.

The strategic partnership will bring together Reborn Coffee's specialty coffee expertise with Otonomus Hotel's pioneering AI-powered hospitality vision. At the heart of the collaboration is the co-development of a next-generation autonomous drive-thru coffee experience utilizing cutting-edge AI technology - an advanced, fully autonomous ordering and fulfillment system. The AI-enabled Reborn drive-thru will be prominently located at the front of the Otonomus Hotel, accessible to both hotel guests and the public.

In addition, the partnership will extend into every guest room with premium in-suite Reborn offerings, including cold brew cans, single-serve coffee capsules, and smart coffee machines. Select suites may also feature curated Reborn welcome kits for a personalized touch.

"This partnership represents a fusion of innovation and hospitality," said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. "We're proud to align with Otonomus Hotel to launch a one-of-a-kind AI-powered experience that redefines convenience, personalization, and premium service."

The collaboration will explore integration features such as loyalty perks and room charge capabilities for seamless transactions. In-room QR codes will enable guests to easily reorder or subscribe to Reborn products, with additional opportunities for product sales at the hotel's gift shop.

"This MOU is a step forward in shaping the hotel of the future," added Steve Alvarez, Co-Founder of Otonomus Hotel. "By working with Reborn Coffee and embracing smart retail, we're creating a new benchmark for guest satisfaction and operational excellence."

The MOU will remain in effect for an initial term of six months as both parties finalize operational and revenue-sharing details. The agreement is non-binding and subject to further definitive documentation.

About Otonomus Hotel



Otonomus Hotel is a next-generation hospitality brand centered around AI integration and autonomous services. Designed for the modern traveler, the hotel leverages technology to offer personalized, seamless, and elevated stays.

About Reborn Coffee



Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at . Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

