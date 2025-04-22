Prairie Flower Casino Partners With Signature Systems, Inc. To Update Point Of Sale Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The newly expanded Iowa tribal casino is distinguishing itself from others in the region

WARMINSTER, Pa., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology solutions provider known for their point-of-sale (POS) solutions, announced its partnership with The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's Prairie Flower Casino brand. The partnership represents the first gaming site that Signature Systems, Inc. has converted in the state of Iowa.

SSI has installed brand-new point-of-sale hardware, including mobile tablets and kiosks, to the state-of-the-art gaming facility in Carter Lake, Iowa. Prairie Flower Casino recently opened its expanded, 70,000 sq. ft. gaming facility and sought to find a POS that reflected their commitment to delivering the best possible guest experience.

“When we were evaluating the best possible vendors and partners for Prairie Flower Casino, SSI stood out to us,” said Raymond Bertschy, Director of Food and Beverage at Prairie Flower Casino.“SSI's POS had the features we were looking for, but their reputation for reliability was the key factor in our decision. This casino will serve guests every hour of every day and we want them all to have the kind of experience that makes them want to come back.”

The SSI POS solution was implemented at Prairie Flower Casino in February 2025 following a major d expansion that increased the overall footprint of the Iowa-based gaming destination by 700%.

“Prairie Flower Casino marks our first gaming partner in Iowa, but adds to a growing list of tribal properties that have been underserved in their POS needs,” said John White, EVP/CTO of Signature Systems.“We're proud to have served The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska in helping them to actualize their vision for their expansion. We look forward to our continued partnership and the continued success of their casino.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.co . SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services and the 2023 Partner Award from Gaming & Leisure©.

