Chivari To Unveil Distinctive Restaurant Collection At NRA 2025

- Richard Wallet, Chivari's CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chivari, the renowned leader in affordably luxurious event furniture, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Restaurant Collection, featuring an expanded lineup of exceptionally durable and stylish seating and table options designed specifically for the demanding hospitality and events industry."We've curated a variety of offerings providing a wide array of options for hospitality professionals," said Richard Wallet, Chivari's CEO. "Every piece balances striking aesthetics with the practical considerations of commercial use-durability, storage efficiency, and ease of maintenance."Ladderback Chairs and Barstools: These enduring classics feature horizontal slats that create a singularly iconic look while providing excellent back support. They serve as a mainstay of the restaurant industry, with a stylishly clean look that maintains its strength and appearance despite heavy duty use.French Bistro : Captures the quintessential sidewalk café charm of a Parisian Boulangerie. With over ten options to choose from, these lightweight yet surprisingly sturdy pieces feature aluminum frames with woven polyethylene seats that resist weather damage and UV fading, elevating both form and function, with chairs, barstools, benches, and tables. Their weather-resistant construction makes them ideal for outdoor patios, rooftop venues, and garden events.Barcelona Bistro: Combines contemporary engineering with timeless elegance, evoking 1950s Spain, where literary giants like Ernest Hemingway found inspiration in local cafes. Available in chairs, barstools, tables, and cocktail tables, each piece features featherweight, foldable construction that collapses to an ultra-thin profile for effortless transport and storage.The Festive Series a Celebration in Color: For venues looking to make a statement, the Festive Series offers ten vibrant hues with matching cushions, including Watermelon Red, Lime Green, Sky Blue, and Party Pink. These joyful colors create instant atmosphere for celebrations and themed events, incorporating Chivari's ColorCore Technology, matching the inner resin core with the exterior. This proprietary technology makes scratches virtually invisible, dramatically extending the lifespan of your seating.Tolix Seating: Chivari's Tolix inspired Steelix chairs and barstools are crafted from galvanized steel with a powder-coated finish and feature a tapered leg design. These virtually indestructible chairs are a staple in pizza parlors, ice cream shops, and eateries worldwide, available in classic metallics and vibrant colors.Steel Skeleton Barstools: As the Home of the Steel Skeleton, Chiari takes great pride in solving the age-old problem of wobbly barstools. Available in Chiavari, Cross Back, Bentwood, and Willow designs, these virtually indestructible, teeter-free seats hold up in any environment. This technology provides the exceptional advantages of extreme durability, enhanced stability and structural integrity, superior weight capacity, and a significantly extended lifespan, while maintaining the iconic designs you've come to know and love.About Chivari:Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at The Chivari Design Studio, and they're built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.

