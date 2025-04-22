Clarus Partners - Akucert Named Best Fintech For Tax Management

AkuCert named“Best FinTech for Tax Management” in 2025 FinTech Awards presented by The Cloud Awards

- Stephen Backhouse, Lead Judge at The FinTech AwardsCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clarus Partners Advisors has been named the winner of the“Best FinTech for Tax Management” award at the 2025 FinTech Awards, a prestigious global program recognizing innovation and excellence in financial technology. Clarus earned top honors for its cutting-edge exemption certificate management solution, AkuCert , developed to simplify and transform how businesses maintain compliance with sales and use tax regulations.The FinTech Awards, operated by the internationally recognized Cloud Awards, celebrate financial technology solutions that are reshaping the future of finance. This year's competition drew entries from top innovators across North America, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.“AkuCert provides a powerful tool to both comply with requirements and monitor submissions across multiple jurisdictions; their cloud-based service improves access and visibility for clients and professionals alike,” said Stephen Backhouse, Lead Judge at The FinTech Awards.“By continually updating their libraries and focusing on their clients, AkuCert has been able to almost eliminate losses from incorrect record keeping in a highly technical sector of tax compliance. Congratulations to Clarus Partners Advisors from everyone at The FinTech Awards.”AkuCert is part of the proprietary AkuSuite platform and is the only suite of sales and use tax software developed and supported by experienced indirect tax professionals. The software automates exemption certificate collection, validation, and audit readiness, delivering unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and peace of mind for finance teams.Jeff Mallory, CEO of Clarus Partners, shared:“Winning the 'Best FinTech for Tax Management' award is a powerful affirmation of our mission: to bring clarity and confidence to tax compliance through purpose-built technology. This recognition underscores our team's dedication to creating intelligent tools that solve real challenges for businesses.”With an unparalleled reputation for sales & use tax services, Clarus Partners offers the only suite of tax software solutions in the industry created and serviced by indirect tax professionals. The AkuSuite software suite includes:AkuCalc: Clear & Critical Sales and Use Tax Calculation SoftwareAkuCert: Clear & Critical Sales and Use Tax Exemption Certificate Management Software (ECMS)AkuLicense: Clear & Comprehensive Business License Management SoftwareAll Clarus software solutions integrate with leading ERP and accounting platforms, ensuring seamless financial operations for businesses. Most importantly, these solutions are supported by indirect tax specialists who bring professional expertise to software automation.To learn more about Clarus Partners and request a demo of any AkuSuite software solutions, visit or call 614-362-2730.About Clarus Partners Advisors, LLCHeadquartered in Columbus, OH, Clarus Partners Advisors LLC provides clear, confident, and concise indirect tax consulting and compliance services through a combination of onsite resources and offsite support. Services include sales tax compliance, sales tax consulting, exemption certificate management, indirect tax outsourcing, business license compliance, and unclaimed property solutions. Clarus Partners is the developer of AkuSuite, the only suite of tax software solutions created and serviced by indirect tax professionals. Learn more at .

