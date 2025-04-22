Progressive Move: Punjab Govt Grants Childcare Leave To Single Fathers

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) In a progressive move, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced significant amendments to childcare leave provisions in the state, providing much-needed flexibility and additional support to parents, especially fathers, and parents of children with severe disabilities.

He said that under the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, these changes have been designed to address the evolving needs of working parents, particularly those facing unique childcare challenges.

He said previously the childcare leave policy extended only to women government employees with minor children below the age of 18 years.

“While this initiative provided essential support to working mothers, it did not account for the diverse familial structures and specific challenges faced by single fathers and parents of children with severe disabilities,” Harpal Singh Cheema said in a statement.

Harpal Singh Cheema said that recognising these gaps the Punjab government has introduced two pivotal amendments to the existing provisions.

“First, the benefit of childcare leave has now been extended to single male parents, including widowers, divorced fathers, and unmarried fathers. Second, the government has relaxed the upper age limit of 18 years for 40 per cent special needs children with severe disabilities,” he clarified.

Harpal Singh Cheema said this amendment addresses the challenges faced by parents of children diagnosed with conditions such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, chronic neurological disorders, severe and profound degrees of intellectual disability, multiple sclerosis, and multiple disabilities, including speech, hearing and visual impairment.

He said that this step also acknowledged the vital role fathers play in childcare and ensures they receive equitable support to balance their professional responsibilities with parental duties.

By offering this leave to single fathers, the government reinforced its stance on gender-inclusive policies that cater to the realities of modern families, Harpal Singh Cheema said.

He emphasised that these amendments reflect the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government's commitment to fostering a work culture that prioritises employee well-being and inclusivity.