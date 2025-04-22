Incorrect Assertion: Australia Dismisses Reports Of Banning Student Applications From Certain Indian States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Australia on Tuesday dismissed as "incorrect" assertions that Indian university student applications from specific Indian states are being banned, or restricted.

"The assertion that Indian university student applications from specific Indian states are being banned, or restricted, is incorrect. There are over 125,000 Indian students currently studying in Australia – the second largest cohort of students from any country - and the Australian Government continues to process Indian student visa applications in line with our global standards," a spokesperson for the Australian High Commission in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

"India and Australia continue to have a very strong relationship in the field of education. Australia deeply values Indian students, and the Australian government welcomes their contribution to our classrooms and Australian society," he added

Certain reports had recently cited that several Australian universities had put a curb on student visa applications from six Indian states as part of a wider crackdown.

The Australia-India education partnership is an important pillar of bilateral relationship, supporting the bridge between both communities, building future-ready workforces and driving economic growth.

Education is Australia's largest service export to India, valued at $4.4 billion in 2022. As of calendar year 2023, there were 126,487 Indian student enrolments with Australian providers, which makes up approximately 16 per cent of Australia's international student enrolments.

Australia has expressed its commitment to strengthening the bilateral education relationship with India by increasing institutional cooperation, exploring innovative delivery models and facilitating greater research cooperation.

Australia and India's Education Ministers signed the first ever Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications between Australia and India, in New Delhi in March 2023. The mechanism supports the recognition of qualifications in Australia and India to facilitate access to higher education in both countries.

At the same time, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced during his visit to India in March 2023 that Deakin University would be the first university in the world approved to open an international teaching campus in India. The University of Wollongong has subsequently also received approval to establish a campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).